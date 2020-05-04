A recent market study on the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market reveals that the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market is discussed in the presented study.

The Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of styrene acrylonitrile resins vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of styrene acrylonitrile resins for each end-user has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global level. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into end-user segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the styrene acrylonitrile resins market in 2015 and the forecast for the next eight years. Size of the global styrene acrylonitrile resins market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn. Market size and forecast for each end-user segment has been provided in the context of the global and regional market. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand generated from different end-users. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating growth of the global SAN resins market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Prices of commonly utilized grades of styrene acrylonitrile resins in each end-user have been considered, and customized end-user pricing has not been included. Demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins in each end-user. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on expected demand in styrene acrylonitrile resins end-users.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players include LG Chem Ltd., INOES Styrolution Group GmbH, SABIC, TRINSEO S.A., Chi Mei Corporation, Techno Polymer Co., Ltd., INEOS ABS (USA) Corporation, and Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation. Company profiles comprise attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

The report segments the global styrene acrylonitrile market as follows:

Styrene Acrylonitrile Resins Market – End-user Analysis

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronic appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Building & construction

Others (Including medical, graft polyols, etc.)

Styrene Acrylonitrile Resins Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



