The container monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of components, operating systems, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions. Among the professional services, the training and development segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the consulting and integration segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 in the market. Container monitoring offers insights into how the applications are connected to the container, how do container metrics relate to application workloads and the application performance. The adoption of container monitoring solutions and services among various enterprises has increased, due to the various benefits, such as faster development and deployment of applications, and optimum utilization of resources.

In 2017, the global Container Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Container Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Container Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

Appdynamics

Splunk

Dynatrace

Datadog

BMC Software

Sysdig

Signalfx

Wavefront

Coscale

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linux

Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Container Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Container Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Container Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

