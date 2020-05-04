Commercial Real Estate Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Real Estate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Commercial Real Estate business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial Real Estate market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Commercial Real Estate value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Community Business
Commerce Center
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Rental
Sales
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PulteHomes
Horton
Lennar
Evergrande
Vanke
Country Garden
Poly
SUNAC
LongFor
Greenland
R&F
CR Land
Green Town
Agile
Wanda
Hongsin
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Commercial Real Estate market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Commercial Real Estate market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Commercial Real Estate players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Commercial Real Estate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Commercial Real Estate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Commercial Real Estate Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Commercial Real Estate Segment by Type
2.2.1 Community Business
2.2.2 Commerce Center
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Commercial Real Estate Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Commercial Real Estate Segment by Application
2.4.1 Rental
2.4.2 Sales
2.5 Commercial Real Estate Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Commercial Real Estate by Players
3.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
<br< br=””>
Continued….
