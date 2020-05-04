Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Garmin
Honeywell International
Rockwell Collins
Thales
Transdigm
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
AMETEK
Dynon Avionics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Vane angle of attack sensor
Zero pressure angle of attack sensor
Market segment by Application, split into
Narrow-body aircraft
Wide-body aircraft
Regional jet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Vane angle of attack sensor
1.4.3 Zero pressure angle of attack sensor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Narrow-body aircraft
1.5.3 Wide-body aircraft
1.5.4 Regional jet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market Size
2.2 Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Continued….
