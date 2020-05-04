Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Systems Market Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Global Region 2020-2025
This report examines the cold chain monitoring and surveillance market.Cold chain control is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that tracks perishable products, consumables and products food with guaranteed freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive, and real-time analytics as well as near-real-time telemetry based on business needs to provide a complete solution throughout the fleet cycle.
In this report, the software and hardware products used in cold chain monitoring are accounted for.Hardware products include data loggers and sensors, RFID devices, telemetry and telematics, and networking devices; software products are local and cloud-based.
In 2017, the global market size for cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the course of 2017. for the period 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global status of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems in the United States, Europe and China.
The main players covered by this study
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
of chain Monitoring
cold
VTrack SecureRF Corp. Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into hardware software
Market segment by application, divided into
food and drink
Pharma and health
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze the state of the global cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of global cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Market share of global cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and drink
1.5.3 Pharma and health
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the market for cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems
2.2 Growth trends in cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by region
2.2.1 Market size of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems
3.1.1 Global turnover of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Market share of global cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global market for Concentra cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems
Continued….
