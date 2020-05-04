This report examines the cold chain monitoring and surveillance market.Cold chain control is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that tracks perishable products, consumables and products food with guaranteed freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive, and real-time analytics as well as near-real-time telemetry based on business needs to provide a complete solution throughout the fleet cycle.

In this report, the software and hardware products used in cold chain monitoring are accounted for.Hardware products include data loggers and sensors, RFID devices, telemetry and telematics, and networking devices; software products are local and cloud-based.

In 2017, the global market size for cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the course of 2017. for the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global status of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered by this study

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

Monitoring

cold

VTrack SecureRF Corp. Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into hardware software

Market segment by application, divided into

food and drink

Pharma and health

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the state of the global cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cold chain monitoring and surveillance systems market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

