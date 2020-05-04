This report focuses on the global cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture (Ireland)

Amdocs (Missouri, US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Comarch S.A., (Poland)

LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)

Mahindra Comviva (India)

Mycom OSI (UK)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Oracle Corporation (U.S)

Sigma Systems (Canada)

Subex Limited (India)

TEOCO Corporation (U.S)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Large enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public cloud

1.4.3 Private cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Market Size

2.2 cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global cloud Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (

Continued….

