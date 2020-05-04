This report focuses on the global status of cloud-based PLM, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of cloud-based PLM in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global cloud-based PLM market was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors covered by this study

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

PTC Inc. (United States)

Oracle Corporation (United States)

SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc. (Germany)

Autodesk Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Accenture PLC (Germany)

Hewlett-Packard Company

market segment by type, the product can be divided into

On-Premise

CAD / CAM / CAE (xAO)

numerical control (CN)

Simulation et analyse (S & A) ,

electronics and automation (EDA)

architecture, engineering and construction (AEC)

Collaborative product definition management (PCRD)

Digital manufacturing

Other

Market segment by application, divided into

automotive and transportation

Aerospace and defense

Industrial machinery and heavy equipment

Electronics and semiconductor

Energy and public services

Consumer and retail products

Medical and pharmaceutical devices

IT and telecommunications

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

in

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are:

Analyze global cloud-based PLM status, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key market and key players.

Present the development of cloud-based PLM in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cloud-based PLM market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Actors Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Growth Rate of Cloud-Based PLM Market Size by Type (2013-2025)

1.4 .2 On site

1.4.3 CAD / CAM / CAE (CAx)

1.4.4 Digital control (NC)

1.4.5 Simulation and analysis (S&A)

1.4.6 Electronic design and automation (EDA)

1.4.7 Architecture, engineering and construction (AEC)

1.4.8 Definition of collaborative product Management (CPDM)

1.4.9 Digital manufacturing

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of cloud-based PLM by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive and transport

1.5.3 Aerospace and defense

1.5.4 Industrial machinery and heavy equipment

1.5.5 Electronics and semiconductor

1.5. 6 Energy and public services

1.5.7 Consumer products and retail

1.5.8 Medical and pharmaceutical

devices 1.5.9 IT and telecommunications

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study objectives

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the

Cloud- Based PLM Market 2.2 Trends in Growth of the Cloud-Based PLM by Region

2.2.1 Size of the Cloud-Based PLM Market by Region (2013-2025)

2.2 .2 Cloud-based PLM market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry

trends 2.3.1 Main

market trends 2.3.2 Market factors

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the cloud-based PLM market by the manufacturers

3.1.1 Global turnover of the Cloud-based PLM by the manufacturer

Continued…

