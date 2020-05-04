Web mapping is the process of using the maps delivered by geographic information systems(GIS) in World Wide Web.

Various companies now offer web mapping as a cloud based software as a service. These service providers allow users to create and share maps by uploading data to their servers (cloud storage).

In 2017, the global Cloud-Based Mapping Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based Mapping Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based Mapping Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI

Avenza Systems

Caliper

Espatial Solutions

Pitney Bowes

CARTO

Rosmiman Software

Data2Decision

Mason Bruce & Girard

ClverAnalytics

Geosoft

Trimble

GeoAMPS

Easy Trace Group

Geolytics

Supergeo Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytical Web Maps

Animated And Realtime

Collaborative Web Maps

Online Atlases

Static Web Maps

Market segment by Application, split into

Connected ADAS

Highly Automated Driving

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-Based Mapping Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-Based Mapping Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-Based Mapping Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Analytical Web Maps

1.4.3 Animated And Realtime

1.4.4 Collaborative Web Maps

1.4.5 Online Atlases

1.4.6 Static Web Maps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Connected ADAS

1.5.3 Highly Automated Driving

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Size

2.2 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Concentration Rat

Continued….

