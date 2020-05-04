Research Nester released a report titled “CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global CAR T-cell therapy market in terms of market segmentation by indication, by target antigen and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for CAR T-cell therapy is projected to grow by a CAGR of around 35% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, commonly known as the CAR T-cell therapy, is a form of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. On the basis of target antigen, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into CD19, CD20, CD22, CD30, GD2 and others, out of which, the segments for CD19 and CD20 target antigens are anticipated to hold the largest shares in the market. This can be attributed to the significant research and development done on these target antigens as compared to other as well as high approval rate of therapies containing these antigens.

Based on region, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market is predicted to hold the leading share in the North America region on account of growing research and developments taking place in the field of CAR T cell therapy. Moreover, the market in Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share in the market as a result of growing approvals of CAR T cell therapies by the European Medicines Agencies (EMA)

Rising Cases of Cancer Globally to Boost the Market Growth

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, approximately one person in the United States is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer every 3 minutes. Moreover, it was estimated that a total of 176,200 people in the U.S. would be diagnosed with leukemia, myeloma or lymphoma in 2019. Further, leukemia, myeloma and lymphoma were predicted to account for 10% of the total new cancer cases in 2019. The rising cases of cancer globally are resulting in a huge demand for effective as well as targeted treatment methods for the disorder which is anticipated to become a major growth factor for the market. However, the various side effects associated with the CAR T cell therapy, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), headache, encephalopathy, nausea and bleeding among several others are estimated to restrict the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global CAR T-cell therapy market which includes company profiling of Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation and Bluebird Bio. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global CAR T-cell therapy market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

