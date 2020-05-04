In 2017, the global solar encapsulant market reached a value of $1,036.0 million and is expected to attain $4,555.4 million in 2023, advancing at a 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the advancements in the solar cell technology, increasing awareness regarding advantages of the solar cell technology, and rising requirement of photovoltaic (PV) modules.

A thin film which protects a solar cell or module from external air, moisture, and dust and provides protection and durability against delamination and corrosion is referred to as solar encapsulant.

The rising demand for PV modules is a key driving factor of the solar encapsulant market. PV is the most extensively utilized solar technology, wherein there is a direct conversion of sunlight into electrical energy via a device called a solar cell. The requirement for PV modules is rising due to their several advantages, such as provision of clean and green energy, economic viability, and environmental sustainability.

The emergence of thin-film solar cell technology is a key trend that is being witnessed in the solar encapsulant market. The crystalline silicon solar technology is generally utilized for producing crystalline silicon solar modules. However, the fragile nature and high production cost of crystalline silicon-based solar modules have resulted in the need for cost-efficient solar module production technologies.

Attributed to this, the manufacturers are focusing on developing improved and cost-efficient technologies. One such technology is thin-film solar cell technology, which is cost-effective and helps reduce the consumption of raw material during the production of solar cell.

North America and APAC are expected to account for over 60% share in the global solar encapsulant market by 2023. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, increase in the solar panel installation in residential and commercial buildings, and increase in the number of solar cell production units.