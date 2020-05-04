The rising usage of roll-up doors in cleanrooms, on account of their numerous advantages, such as the ability to maintain the air pressure differential in cleanrooms and less-space-occupying characteristics, as compared to the other doors, is one of the biggest factors contributing to the increasing adoption of cleanroom doors, especially in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and research laboratories across the world. Additionally, the expansion in these industries in several countries is further pushing the need for cleanroom doors, owing to the requirement for a contamination-free environment for the production of vaccines and drugs.

The advancements in the cleanroom technology are significantly boosting the adoption of cleanroom doors across the globe, as they help in maintaining a pollutant-free environment required during the manufacturing of various sensitive products. It is also extremely important for the end-user companies that the products and equipment pass through cleanroom doors without altering the air pressure differential. This requirement is pushing various cleanroom doors manufacturing companies to develop doors having advanced features, such as the high-speed roll-up doors.

Doors are an integral component of cleanrooms, owing to the fact that they are responsible for completely sealing the room, for the creation of a controlled environment. If the cleanroom doors are not able to function properly, the cleanroom will get exposed to pollutants and contaminating agents, thereby reducing the quality of the products being produced in such places. These doors are made airtight, in order to keep the cleanrooms sterilized, which is especially important in the manufacturing of medical devices and pharmaceutical drugs.

Therefore, it can be said that due to the burgeoning demand for higher quality products and equipment, especially from the medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries, increasing awareness amongst the people regarding hygiene and sterilization, and rising quality standards related to the production of drugs and medical equipment, the demand for cleanroom doors is expected to observe a significant increase in the coming years.

