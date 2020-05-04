This report focuses on the global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx Corporation

Ceva Logistics LLC

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Panalpina Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics, Inc

United Parcel Service, Inc

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Cold Chain

Passive Cold Chain

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Active Cold Chain

1.4.3 Passive Cold Chain

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Air Shipping

1.5.3 Sea Shipping

1.5.4 Road Shipping

1.5.5 Rail Shipping

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size

2.2 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

