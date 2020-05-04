Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025
This report focuses on the global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
FedEx Corporation
Ceva Logistics LLC
Amerisource Bergen Corporation
Panalpina Group
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
XPO Logistics, Inc
United Parcel Service, Inc
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Active Cold Chain
Passive Cold Chain
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Air Shipping
Sea Shipping
Road Shipping
Rail Shipping
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Active Cold Chain
1.4.3 Passive Cold Chain
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Air Shipping
1.5.3 Sea Shipping
1.5.4 Road Shipping
1.5.5 Rail Shipping
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size
2.2 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Continued….
