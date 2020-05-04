Complete study of the global Automotive Shaft market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Shaft industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Shaft production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Shaft market include , GKN (UK), Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany), Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China), Univance (Japan), erae Automotive Systems (Korea), Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China), ILJIN (Korea), A.M. GEARS (Italy), ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Automotive Shaft

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1699091/covid-19-impact-on-global-automotive-shaft-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Shaft industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Shaft manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Shaft industry.

Global Automotive Shaft Market Segment By Type:

Gear Shafts, Drive Shafts, Others Automotive Shaft

Global Automotive Shaft Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Shaft industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Shaft market include , GKN (UK), Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany), Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China), Univance (Japan), erae Automotive Systems (Korea), Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China), ILJIN (Korea), A.M. GEARS (Italy), ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Automotive Shaft

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Shaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?



Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Shaft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Shaft market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Shaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Shaft market

Get Full Report in your inbox within 24 hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/7061e183dc6daf18e7b2f576c20b3a3b,0,1,covid-19-impact-on-global-automotive-shaft-market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Shaft Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gear Shafts

1.4.3 Drive Shafts

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Shaft Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Shaft Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Shaft Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Shaft Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Shaft Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Shaft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Shaft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Shaft Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Shaft Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Shaft Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Shaft Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Shaft Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Shaft Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Shaft Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Shaft Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Shaft Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Shaft Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Shaft Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Shaft Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Shaft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Shaft Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Shaft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Shaft Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Shaft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Shaft Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Shaft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Shaft Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Shaft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Shaft Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Shaft Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Shaft Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Shaft Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Shaft Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Shaft Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Shaft Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Shaft Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Shaft Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Shaft Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Shaft Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shaft Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shaft Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Shaft Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Shaft Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Shaft Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Shaft Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Shaft Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Shaft Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Shaft Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Shaft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Shaft Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GKN (UK)

8.1.1 GKN (UK) Corporation Information

8.1.2 GKN (UK) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 GKN (UK) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GKN (UK) Product Description

8.1.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development

8.2 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany)

8.2.1 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Product Description

8.2.5 Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany) Recent Development

8.3 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China)

8.3.1 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Product Description

8.3.5 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Recent Development

8.4 Univance (Japan)

8.4.1 Univance (Japan) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Univance (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Univance (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Univance (Japan) Product Description

8.4.5 Univance (Japan) Recent Development

8.5 erae Automotive Systems (Korea)

8.5.1 erae Automotive Systems (Korea) Corporation Information

8.5.2 erae Automotive Systems (Korea) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 erae Automotive Systems (Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 erae Automotive Systems (Korea) Product Description

8.5.5 erae Automotive Systems (Korea) Recent Development

8.6 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China)

8.6.1 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Product Description

8.6.5 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Recent Development

8.7 ILJIN (Korea)

8.7.1 ILJIN (Korea) Corporation Information

8.7.2 ILJIN (Korea) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 ILJIN (Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ILJIN (Korea) Product Description

8.7.5 ILJIN (Korea) Recent Development

8.8 A.M. GEARS (Italy)

8.8.1 A.M. GEARS (Italy) Corporation Information

8.8.2 A.M. GEARS (Italy) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 A.M. GEARS (Italy) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 A.M. GEARS (Italy) Product Description

8.8.5 A.M. GEARS (Italy) Recent Development

8.9 ACC LA JONCHERE (France)

8.9.1 ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Corporation Information

8.9.2 ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Product Description

8.9.5 ACC LA JONCHERE (France) Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Shaft Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Shaft Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Shaft Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Shaft Distributors

11.3 Automotive Shaft Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Shaft Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About us