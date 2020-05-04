Complete study of the global Automotive Roof Trim market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Roof Trim industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Roof Trim production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Roof Trim market include , Toyota Boshoku (Japan), Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain), TS TECH (Japan), GAC Component (China), Inteva Products (USA), Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China), Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China), Kasai Kogyo (Japan), Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea), Inoac (Japan), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China), Meiwa Industry (Japan), Borgers (Germany) Automotive Roof Trim

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Roof Trim industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Roof Trim manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Roof Trim industry.

Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Segment By Type:

Rubber Coated Vehicle Roof Trim, Plastic Coated Vehicle Roof Trim Automotive Roof Trim

Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Roof Trim industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Roof Trim market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?



Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Roof Trim industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Roof Trim market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Roof Trim market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Roof Trim market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Roof Trim Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rubber Coated Vehicle Roof Trim

1.4.3 Plastic Coated Vehicle Roof Trim

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Roof Trim Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Roof Trim Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Roof Trim Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Roof Trim Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Roof Trim Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Roof Trim Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Roof Trim Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Roof Trim Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Roof Trim Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Roof Trim Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Roof Trim Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Roof Trim Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Roof Trim Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Roof Trim Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Roof Trim Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Roof Trim Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Roof Trim Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Roof Trim Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Roof Trim Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Roof Trim Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Roof Trim Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Roof Trim Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Roof Trim Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Roof Trim Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Roof Trim Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Roof Trim Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Roof Trim Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Roof Trim Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Roof Trim Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Roof Trim Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Roof Trim Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Roof Trim Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Roof Trim Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

8.1.1 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Product Description

8.1.5 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Recent Development

8.2 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain)

8.2.1 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Product Description

8.2.5 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Recent Development

8.3 TS TECH (Japan)

8.3.1 TS TECH (Japan) Corporation Information

8.3.2 TS TECH (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 TS TECH (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 TS TECH (Japan) Product Description

8.3.5 TS TECH (Japan) Recent Development

8.4 GAC Component (China)

8.4.1 GAC Component (China) Corporation Information

8.4.2 GAC Component (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 GAC Component (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 GAC Component (China) Product Description

8.4.5 GAC Component (China) Recent Development

8.5 Inteva Products (USA)

8.5.1 Inteva Products (USA) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Inteva Products (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Inteva Products (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Inteva Products (USA) Product Description

8.5.5 Inteva Products (USA) Recent Development

8.6 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

8.6.1 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Product Description

8.6.5 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Recent Development

8.7 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China)

8.7.1 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Product Description

8.7.5 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Recent Development

8.8 Kasai Kogyo (Japan)

8.8.1 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Product Description

8.8.5 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Recent Development

8.9 Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea)

8.9.1 Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea) Product Description

8.9.5 Seoyon E-Hwa (Korea) Recent Development

8.10 Inoac (Japan)

8.10.1 Inoac (Japan) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Inoac (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Inoac (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Inoac (Japan) Product Description

8.10.5 Inoac (Japan) Recent Development

8.11 DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

8.11.1 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Corporation Information

8.11.2 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Product Description

8.11.5 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Recent Development

8.12 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China)

8.12.1 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Product Description

8.12.5 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China) Recent Development

8.13 Meiwa Industry (Japan)

8.13.1 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Product Description

8.13.5 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Recent Development

8.14 Borgers (Germany)

8.14.1 Borgers (Germany) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Borgers (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Borgers (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Borgers (Germany) Product Description

8.14.5 Borgers (Germany) Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Roof Trim Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Roof Trim Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Roof Trim Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Roof Trim Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Roof Trim Distributors

11.3 Automotive Roof Trim Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Roof Trim Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About us