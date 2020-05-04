The soaring production and trade of illicit drugs across the world are some of the biggest factors fuelling the demand for at-home drug of abuse (DOA) testing kits. As per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the total amount of opium produced in Afghanistan was found to be 9,000 metric tons in 2017, registering a rise of 87.0% from the previous year. The land area under opium poppy cultivation recorded a 63% increase from 2016 to 2017, rising from 201,000 hectares to 328,000 hectares during that period.

The other important reason behind the rising usage of at-home DOA testing is the rising utilization of illicit drugs amongst teenagers throughout the world. As per the statistics provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco, marijuana, and alcohol are the most common substances abused by adolescents across the globe. The biggest factors pushing the teenagers toward substance abuse are escalating pressure from schools and parents for better performance in academics and sports, peer pressure, low self-esteem, and disturbed family life.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the adoption of at-home DOA testing. This is primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of illicit drugs in the region and the fact that the region is one of the largest producers and traders of various kinds of illicit substances, such as heroin, opium, methamphetamines, and amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS). Moreover, the limited awareness and availability of data regarding drug abuse in the APAC countries is boosting government efforts to popularize at-home DOA testing in the region.

Therefore, it can be concluded that due to the increasing abuse of illicit drugs and rising awareness regarding drug abuse and its harmful effects on the human body, the adoption of at-home DOA testing will surge in future.

