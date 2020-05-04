This report focuses on the global Application Delivery Networks (ADN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Delivery Networks (ADN) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Application Delivery Networks (ADN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems

Radware

Array Networks

Aryaka Networks

A10 Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Brocade

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hewlett-Packard

Juniper Networks

Oracle

Riverbed Technology

Verizon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization Controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipment

Application Gateways

Market segment by Application, split into

High-tech

Education

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Government

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Delivery Networks (ADN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

