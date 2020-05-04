This report focuses on the global defense anti-sniper detection system, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the anti-sniper detection system for defense development in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for the defense anti-sniper detection system was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main players covered by this study

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa BV

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Textron System

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into acoustic infrared laser

Market segment by application, divided into

fixed / ground installation Soldier

vehicle Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of this report’s study are to:

Analyze the global sniper detection system for defense, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the anti-sniper detection system for defense development in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the defense anti-sniper detection system market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Sniper Detection System for the Growth Rate of the Defense Market Size by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 infrared

1.4.3 Laser

1.4.4 Acoustics

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global sniper detection system for defense market share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Fixed / floor installation

1.5.3 Vehicle

1.5.4 Soldier

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Anti-sniper detection system for the size of the defense market

2.2 Anti-Sniper Detection System for Defense Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Anti-sniper detection system for the size of the defense market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Anti-sniper detection system for the defense market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Anti-sniper detection system for the size of the defense market by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global sniper detection system for defense revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global sniper detection system for manufacturers’ defense revenue market share (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global anti-sniper detection system

Continued….

