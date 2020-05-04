Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Fumigants market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Fumigation is a process of pest control that are used to treat pesticides. The demand for these fumigants is expected to grow slowly owing to regulations surrounding usage of chemical pesticides. The ozone depletion resulting from usage of such chemicals is expected to hamper market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing focus on reduction of post-harvest losses

1.2 Rise in insect population due to climate change

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Ban on application of methyl bromide

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Fumigantsmarket is segmented on the product, crop type, application, pest control method, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Methyl Bromide

1.2 Chloropicrin

1.3 Phosphine

1.4 1,3-Dichloropropene

1.5 Metam Sodium

1.6 Others

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.2 Vegetables and Fruits

2.3 Grains and Cereals

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Warehouse

3.2 Soil

4. By Pest Control Method:

4.1 Non Tarp Fumigation by Injection

4.2 Tarpaulin Fumigation

4.3 Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

4.4 Structural Fumigation

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. Rentokil

3. Syngenta

4. Arkema

5. Adama

6. Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

7. DOW Chemical Company

8. AMVAC

9. FMC Corporation

10. Nufarm

11. Degesch America

12. UPL

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

