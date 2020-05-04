This report focuses on the Adventure and Safari global status, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of adventure and safari in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global adventure and safari market was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main actors covered by this study

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays Group

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Island

landscape

Polar region

Other

Market segment by application, divided into

Millennial

Generation X

baby boomers

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

analyze the global status of adventure and safari, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.

Present Adventure and Safari development in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Adventure and Safari market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global adventure and safari market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Island

1.4.3 landscape

1.4.4 Polar region

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global Adventure and Safari market share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Millennial

1.5.3 Generation X

1.5.4 Baby boomers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the adventure and safari market

2.2 Trends in adventure and safari growth by region

2.2.1 Size of the adventure and safari market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Adventure and Safari market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the manufacturers’ adventure and safari market

3.1.1 World adventure and safari revenues by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global adventure and safari revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world adventure and safari market (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players Adventure and Safari Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key players A

Continued….

