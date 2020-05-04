Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Marine Mining market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Marine Mining market.

segmented as follows:

Global Marine Mining Market, by Technology

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

SONAR

Marine Seismic Methods

Global Marine Mining Market, by Application

Automotive

Precious Metals

Construction

Electronics

Others (including Industrial Machinery and Consumer Goods)

Global Marine Mining Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Papua New Guinea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Brazil Saudi Arabia Rest of Countries



Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is a leading region of the global marine mining market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In 2015, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) issued seven new licenses to explore for the riches that lie on the floors of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans

Papua New Guinea is the major country for marine mining activities across the globe

More than one million electric cars were sold across the globe in 2017 and China accounted for more than half of the global sales

In 2017, the total number of electric cars on the road surpassed three million across the world

