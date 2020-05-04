Acoustic Gunfire Locator Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025
This report focuses on the global status of the acoustic gun locator, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Acoustic Gunfire Locator in the United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global market for acoustic gun locators was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018 to 2025.
The main players covered by this study
Raytheon Company
Thales Group
Battelle Memorial Institute
Rafael
SST
Safran Electronics & Defense
Rheinmetall AG
ELTA Systems Ltd
Acoem Group
Databuoy Corporation
CILAS
Qinetiq North America
Microflown Avisa BV
Shooter Detection Systems LLC
Safety Dynamics Inc
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a portable system mounted on a fixed system vehicle
Market segment by application, divided into
Homeland
Defense
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
analyze the global status of the acoustic shot locator, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of Acoustic Gunfire Locator in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies
Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the acoustic shot locator market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Covered players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world market for acoustic fire locators by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fixed system
1.4.3 Vehicle-mounted system
1.4.4 Portable system
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of the acoustic shot locator by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Homeland
1.5.3 Defense
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the acoustic shot locator market
2.2 Growth trends in acoustic gun locators by region
2.2.1 Size of the acoustic shot locator market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of acoustic shot locators by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Size of the market for acoustic shot locator by manufacturers
3.1.1 Global turnover of the acoustic shot locator by manufacturer (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Market share of global acoustic shot locator revenue by manufacturer (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world market for acoustic shot locator (CRChapter five: and HHI)
3.2 Key players in the acoustic shot locator Headquarters and area served
3.3 Key player Acoustic gun locator Produc
Continued….
