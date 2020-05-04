This report focuses on the global status of the acoustic gun locator, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Acoustic Gunfire Locator in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for acoustic gun locators was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018 to 2025.

The main players covered by this study

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa BV

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a portable system mounted on a fixed system vehicle

Market segment by application, divided into

Homeland

Defense

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

analyze the global status of the acoustic shot locator, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of Acoustic Gunfire Locator in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies

Define, describe and forecast the market by type of product, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the acoustic shot locator market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world market for acoustic fire locators by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fixed system

1.4.3 Vehicle-mounted system

1.4.4 Portable system

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of the acoustic shot locator by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Homeland

1.5.3 Defense

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the acoustic shot locator market

2.2 Growth trends in acoustic gun locators by region

2.2.1 Size of the acoustic shot locator market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of acoustic shot locators by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the market for acoustic shot locator by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global turnover of the acoustic shot locator by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global acoustic shot locator revenue by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world market for acoustic shot locator (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in the acoustic shot locator Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key player Acoustic gun locator Produc

Continued….

