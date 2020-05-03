World coronavirus Dispatch: Radiopharmaceutical Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global Radiopharmaceutical market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Radiopharmaceutical market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Radiopharmaceutical market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Radiopharmaceutical market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Radiopharmaceutical market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.
Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market
By Radioisotope
- Technetium-99
- Gallium-67
- Iodine-123
- 18F
- Rubidium-82
- Yttrium-90
- Lutetium-177
By Source
- Nuclear Reactors
- Cyclotrons
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
By Application
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Oncology
- Brachytherapy
- Others
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Others
By Region and Country
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Radiopharmaceutical market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Radiopharmaceutical market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Radiopharmaceutical Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Radiopharmaceutical market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Radiopharmaceutical market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Radiopharmaceutical market report?
- A critical study of the Radiopharmaceutical market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Radiopharmaceutical market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Radiopharmaceutical landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Radiopharmaceutical market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Radiopharmaceutical market share and why?
- What strategies are the Radiopharmaceutical market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Radiopharmaceutical market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Radiopharmaceutical market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Radiopharmaceutical market by the end of 2029?
