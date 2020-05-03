How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Multi Rotor UAV Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players
A recent market study on the global Multi Rotor UAV market reveals that the global Multi Rotor UAV market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Multi Rotor UAV market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Multi Rotor UAV market.
The presented report segregates the Multi Rotor UAV market into different segments.
Segmentation of the Multi Rotor UAV market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Multi Rotor UAV market on a global scale.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Multirotor Service-drone
AddictiveRC
Vulcan UAV
Century Helicopter Products
Trimble Navigation
SMD
Airogistic
DJI
Zerotech
Draganffy Innovations
Microdrones
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
3-rotor UAV
4-rotor UAV
5-rotor UAV
6-rotor UAV
Other
Segment by Application
Aerial Photography and Filming
Surveillance
Search and Rescue
Security and Law Enforcement
Inspection
Other
