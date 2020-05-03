How Coronavirus is Impacting Digital Signage Market Reviewed in a New Study
A recent market study on the global Digital Signage market reveals that the global Digital Signage market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Digital Signage market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Digital Signage market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Digital Signage market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presented report segregates the Digital Signage market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Digital Signage market.
Segmentation of the Digital Signage market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Digital Signage market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Digital Signage market report.
Segment by Type, the Digital Signage market is segmented into
40 – 50 inch
50 – 60 inch
Under 40 inch
Larger than 60 inch
Segment by Application, the Digital Signage market is segmented into
Retail
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Digital Signage market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Digital Signage market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Digital Signage Market Share Analysis
Digital Signage market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Digital Signage by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Digital Signage business, the date to enter into the Digital Signage market, Digital Signage product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Samsung Electronics
LG Electronics
Philips
Toshiba
Daktronics
Sony
Panasonic
NEC Display
Sharp
Planar Systems (Leyard)
Mitsubishi
Chimei Innolux (CMI)
Advantech
Goodview (CVTE)
Cisco Systems Inc
