The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Odour Control Textiles market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Odour Control Textiles market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Odour Control Textiles market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Odour Control Textiles market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Odour Control Textiles market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Odour Control Textiles market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Odour Control Textiles market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market

In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions.

In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.

Opportunities in Odour Control Textiles Market

Growing consumers concern regarding importance of hygiene and healthy lifestyle is one of the prime factors contributing towards the growth of global odour control textiles market. Niche markets such as Asia and Middle East represent immense growth opportunity for the manufacturers of odour control textiles due to rising consumer awareness with respect to the importance of odour control. Increasing number of product launches related to the odour control technology will help the global odour control textiles to grow in the near future.

