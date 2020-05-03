A recent market study on the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment market reveals that the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Boston Scientific

Olympus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Robotic MIS Instruments

Non-Robotic Hand Guided Assistance Systems

Segment by Application

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Cosmetic/Bariatric Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

