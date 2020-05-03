A recent market study on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market reveals that the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market is discussed in the presented study.

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.

The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment

On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



