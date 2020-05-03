Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2021
A recent market study on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market reveals that the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market is discussed in the presented study.
The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market
The presented report segregates the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market.
Segmentation of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.
The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment
- On Premise Software
- Cloud-based Software
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry
- Water and Wastewater
- Rail Transit and Aviation
- Energy Generation Facilities
- Roads, Bridges, and Highways
- Houses and Apartments
- Factories and Warehouses
- Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces
- Government Buildings
- Dams and Others
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
