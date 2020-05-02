A recent market study on the global Tax Software market reveals that the global Tax Software market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tax Software market is discussed in the presented study.

The Tax Software market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Tax Software market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Tax Software market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Tax Software Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Tax Software market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Tax Software market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Tax Software market

The presented report segregates the Tax Software market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Tax Software market.

Segmentation of the Tax Software market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Tax Software market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Tax Software market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global tax software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include ADP LLC., Blucora, Inc., Chetu, Inc., Intuit Inc., Drake Software.,Thomson Reuters Corporation, Vertex, Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Kluwer Publishers and Wolters Samsom), Xero Limited, Sage, and Avalara.

The global tax softwaremarket is segmented as below:

Global Tax Software Market, by Component

Tax Software Standalone Integrated

Services Managed Professional



Global Tax Software Market, by Tax Type

Sales Tax

Income Tax

Other Tax (VAT, Service Tax, Estate Tax)

Global Tax Software Market, by End-users

Individuals

Commercial Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Global Tax Software Market, by Software Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Tax Software Market, by Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government

Healthcare

Retail & consumer goods

Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Others (Hospitality, Education)

Global Tax Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



