Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Menthol market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period.

The report on the global Menthol market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Menthol market over the forecast period. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Menthol market are analyzed.

The study reveals that the global Menthol market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Menthol Market Segmentation

The report throws light on the current and future prospects of the Menthol market in various geographies

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Menthol market and provides insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of menthol riding on high sales of end use application products of menthol such as foods, beverages, beauty products, toothpastes and dental care products among other personal care products to its large population base. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of menthol for application in a variety of fast moving consumer goods. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This in turn is expected to drive demand for consumer goods and further for menthol. North America is another major consumer for menthol especially in the personal care and beauty products. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions.

Some of the market players include J M Loveridge plc, Procter and Gamble, Natural Sourcing Inc., and spectrum chemicals among many others.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Menthol market: