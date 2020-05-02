The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) Market by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region, 2019-2028

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market value chain. The report reveals that the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market

Most recent developments in the current Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market?

What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market?

Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market?

What is the projected value of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market in 2020?

How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market?

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market. The Unsaturated Polyester Resin (DCPD, Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and Others) market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more. The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

market segmentation includes demand for individual products and end-users in all countries in Asia Pacific.

The report includes an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report comprises drivers and restraints of the unsaturated polyester resin market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities in the unsaturated polyester resin market on the regional level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the unsaturated polyester resin market in Asia Pacific. The report constitutes a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application has been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis of raw materials (styrene, maleic anhydride, and ethylene glycol) and unsaturated polyester resin from 2014 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further developed the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key participants operating in Asia Pacific. Key players profiled in the report include Changzhou New Solar Co., Ltd., Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., PT Justus Sakti Raya, PT Platinum Resins Indonesia, Showa Denko Singapore Pte Ltd., Singapore Highpolymer Chemical Products Pte Ltd., Thai Polyset Co., Ltd., Luxchem Corporation Berhad, PT. Arindo Pacific Chemicals, Pt. Pardik Jaya Chemicals, and Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the unsaturated polyester resin market in Asia Pacific as follows:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Product Segment Analysis

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

DCPD

Others (Including vinyl esters, terephthalic esters, etc.)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Application Analysis

Building & construction

Tanks & pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial stones

Others (Including aerospace, wind energy, etc.)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – Asia Pacific Country Analysis

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

