Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market include Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell Inc. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and market share.

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented as follows:

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by Product

Vector-based Cas

DNA-free Cas

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by Application

Genome Engineering

Disease Models

Functional Genomics

Knockdown/activation

Others

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by End-user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



