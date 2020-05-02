The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Flame Lily Extract market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Flame Lily Extract market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Flame Lily Extract market.

Some of the key players operating in the global Flame Lily Extract market are Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Kinal Global Care Private Limited, Shiv Sales Corporation, Zeon-Health and Others.

Positive growth is projected in the Flame Lily Extract market over the forecast period. Product innovations are more concentrated towards the process development which are focused for higher Colchicine content extraction. The Flame Lily plant flowering is witnessed during the period between September and October months and can be harvested 170 to 180 days post planting. It usually takes more than days for seeds drying and more than five years for the harvest of tubers. Among various parts of the flame lily plant and considering the harvest periods, seeds leaves mainly followed by roots are potential sources of Flame Lily Extract production. Colchicine is biosynthesis of the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine from the seeds of Flame Lily. Seeds of the flame lily are known to consist of colchicine considerably higher than other plant parts of the Flame Lily. There is a higher scope for genetics and plant breeding focusing on higher seed set production which helps in higher Flame Lily Extract yields including higher Colchicine yields.

Among the various medicinal uses, Flame Lily extract is of higher importance in use of treating inflammation, parasites, and pain. The other medicinal uses include anti-gout, anti-tumor, snake bites, urological pains, ulcers, piles, infertility, wounds, arthritis, cholera, itching, leprosy, cancer, nocturnal emission, head lice, sexually transmitted diseases, scorpion stings, kidney problems, and many other diseases. Soxhlet extraction method is the commonly used method used for the production of Flame Lily Extract from the plant parts of Flame Lily. The plant parts are highly toxic due to its Colchicine content and strictly limited to external applications. Due to the higher content of Colchicine, the Flame Lily extract can be used as a nematicide.

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in Flame Lily Extract report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the grade, source and end-user of the Flame Lily Extract segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data related to Flame Lily Extract are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

