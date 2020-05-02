The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Smart Building market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Smart Building market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Smart Building market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Smart Building market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Smart Building market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Smart Building market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Building market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

The smart building market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the smart building market are Legrand, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls, United Technologies Corporation, ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, BuildingIQ, TYCO International, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Hitachi and others.

Smart Building Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the smart building market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the smart building market for Europe and North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global smart building market due to the high demand and adoption of these structures and also due to the rapid technological advancements in the region. Europe and North America regions in the smart building market are expected to be followed by South Asia and Latin America during the forecast period, owing to increased spending on the research on the new technologies. Apart from these the markets in different regions are seen to be specifically connected with the spending power of the countries in the region.

In April 2018, University of Technology, Sydney deployed a systems to cut energy costs of their building which was Cisco’s intelligent building systems for smart energy usage, with an energy management system and building management system controlling essential functions. This product had an upgraded and customized features for UTS provided by Cisco.

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Smart Building market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

