Sodium Triphosphate Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mosaic

HBCChem

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Yuntianhua

Chengxing Industrial

Tianyuan

Wengfu

Wuhan Inorganic Salt Chemical

Yunnan Nanlin

Sichuan Jinguang Industrial Group

Sichuan Bluesword Chemical

Guizhou Sino-Pho Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Synthetic Detergent

Synergist for Soap

Water Softener

Tanning Agent for Leather Making

Auxiliary for Dyeing

Water Retention Agent

Quality Improver

PH Regulator

Metal Chelating Agent

