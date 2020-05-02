Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Wallet Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis
A recent market study on the global Mobile Wallet market reveals that the global Mobile Wallet market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Mobile Wallet market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Mobile Wallet market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Mobile Wallet market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Mobile Wallet market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Mobile Wallet market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Mobile Wallet market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Mobile Wallet Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Mobile Wallet market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Mobile Wallet market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Mobile Wallet market
The presented report segregates the Mobile Wallet market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Mobile Wallet market.
Segmentation of the Mobile Wallet market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Mobile Wallet market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Mobile Wallet market report.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba
Apple
Citrus Payment Solutions
Google
MasterCard
Oxigen Services
PayPal Holdings
Samsung Electronics
Visa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Entertainment
Travel and leisure
Banking
Retail
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail stores
Transportation
Grocery stores
Restaurants
Vending machines
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Wallet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Wallet development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Wallet are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
