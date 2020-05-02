The latest report on the AWS Managed Services market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the AWS Managed Services market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the AWS Managed Services market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the AWS Managed Services market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AWS Managed Services market.

The report reveals that the AWS Managed Services market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the AWS Managed Services market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the AWS Managed Services market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each AWS Managed Services market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the AWS Managed Services Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the AWS Managed Services market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the AWS Managed Services market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the AWS Managed Services market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the AWS Managed Services market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the AWS Managed Services market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the AWS Managed Services market

