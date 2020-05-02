The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the mHealth market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the mHealth market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global mHealth market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the mHealth market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the mHealth market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the mHealth market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global mHealth market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the mHealth market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the mHealth market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the mHealth market

Recent advancements in the mHealth market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the mHealth market

companies profiled in the report include Dexcom, Inc., Apple Inc., FitBit, Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics.

The global mHealth market has been segmented as follows:

Global mHealth Market, by Product

Connected Medical Devices Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Electrocardiograph Fetal Monitoring Neuromonitoring Others

mHealth Applications Fitness & Wellness Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Central Nervous System Disease Respiratory Diseases Musculoskeletal Diseases Smoking Cessation Medication Adherence Others

mHealth Services

Global mHealth Market, by End User

B2B Patients Caregivers

B2C Providers Payers Employers Others



Global mHealth Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



