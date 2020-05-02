“

In 2018, the market size of Rigid Vinyl Films Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Rigid Vinyl Films market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Rigid Vinyl Films market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Rigid Vinyl Films market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Rigid Vinyl Films Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Rigid Vinyl Films history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Rigid Vinyl Films market, the following companies are covered:

key players in the global rigid vinyl films market are involved in the production of eco-friendly rigid films. The various opportunities in the global rigid vinyl films market include the production of rigid vinyl films with enhanced properties and lower cost.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the rigid vinyl films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, and on the basis of end-user industry which are further segmented as –

On the basis of thickness, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-

Less than 0.05 micron

05 micron – 0.50 micron

51 micron – 1 micron

More than 1 micron

On the basis of transparency, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-

Opaque

Transparent

On the basis of end user industry, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Packaging

Others

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global rigid vinyl films market are –

Tekra Corporation

Piedmont Plastics, Inc.

Grafix Gmbh

Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

Southeast Asia Plastic Enterprise Co.

M-Mark Products Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Johnson Plastics & Supply Co. Inc.

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global rigid vinyl films market during forecast period.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Regional outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global rigid vinyl films market due to increase in the end-user industries in the region such as automotive and pharmaceuticals. The high share in the region is attributed to higher demand from the consumer for rigid vinyl films. The presence of the emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of rigid vinyl films further. China is expected to account for the largest share of the rigid vinyl films market of APAC owing to the presence of numerous automobile and packaging industries. North America is expected to have grown after APAC due to the presence of key players in the global vinyl films market. Europe is supposed to have lower growth because of bans in various countries in Europe for the use of PVC films. MEA and Latin America are expected to have a smaller share as compared to other regions in the rigid vinyl films market.

Geographically the global rigid vinyl films market has been divided into seven key regions as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

