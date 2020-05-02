The global Automotive Seats market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Automotive Seats market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Automotive Seats market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Automotive Seats Market

The recently published market study on the global Automotive Seats market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Seats market. Further, the study reveals that the global Automotive Seats market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Automotive Seats market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Seats market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Automotive Seats market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=42

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Automotive Seats market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Automotive Seats market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Automotive Seats market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Competitive Landscape

With innovation gaining focus in the automotive seats market, leading companies are coming together for research and development of innovative and novel automotive seating solutions. In line with the same pervasive trend, Lear Corporation announced entering a partnership with Gentherm Inc. for research and development of thermal seating systems. The companies will be focusing on developing a modular and integrated heating and cooling system for Lear’s Intu seating systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing demands of the automotive industry, Faurecia announced the opening of a research and development center specifically for automotive seating. The facility was built with an investment of over US$ 14 million and will be focusing on the production of advanced electromechanical parts for seating systems such as backrest adjuster and electric backrest.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for automotive seats, Toyota Boshoku announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyo Seats Co., Ltd., and Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., to form a joint venture for the manufacturing of automotive seats in the US. The newly formed alliance is aiming to leverage the expertise of each of the partners for acquiring an order from the Mazda Toyota joint venture in the US which is scheduled to begin production of vehicles from 2021.

Growing innovation towards the development of seating systems for autonomous vehicles received a substantial boost when Magna, a Canadian-based automotive seats manufacturer showcased its reconfigurable seating technology specifically tailored for autonomous vehicles. The company unveiled three different seating ecosystems for car sharing, long road trips, and autonomous ride-sharing.

Other key players operating in the automotive seats market include TACHI-S Co., Ltd., IFB Industries Limited, and Adient Plc.

Additional Insight:

Bench/Split Bench Seats Continue to Find Increasing Usage in LCVs

Demand for bench automotive seats is expected to prevail in the market with the product finding widespread adoption as a rear seat in cars. Bench or split bench seats offer enough space to accommodate more people relative to bucket seats making which is driving its adoption in lightweight commercial vehicles, (LCVs) SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans. Additionally, demand for bench and split bench seats is expected to remain buoyant specifically in the LCV segment with proliferating ride-sharing market bolstering sales of the vehicles.

The pervasive trend of interior personalization in automobiles is expected to drive demand for automotive seats with different cover material such as synthetic leather, fabric, and genuine leather while technological advancements are allowing consumers to choose from seats offering functionalities such as powered controls, heating or a combination of both.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive seats market is a consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used for obtaining invaluable insights into the automotive seats market. Interviewing experts from the automotive seats market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, company press releases, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive seats market. Results from both steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to filter out erroneous information and create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive seats market.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=42

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Automotive Seats market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Automotive Seats market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Automotive Seats market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Automotive Seats market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Seats market between 20XX and 20XX?

Why Purchase Reports from Fact.MR?

Customized market reports as per the clients’ requirement

Rich experience in curating market reports for clients from different industrial domains

Round the clock customer service for clients in different time zones

Over 300+ queries addressed every day

Catering to over 700+ clients each year

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=42