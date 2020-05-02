Coronavirus threat to global Car Rental Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2028

Car Rental Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Car Rental Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Car Rental Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data. The report analyzes the market of Car Rental by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Car Rental definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status. COVID-19 Impact on Car Rental Market Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Car Rental market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Car Rental market is analyzed and depicted in the report. By Market Players: The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the North American market has been further segmented into the U.S. and the other countries (Canada and Mexico) market. The report also segments the market based on the types of cars, which include luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUV's and MUV's. It also segments the market on the basis of category as local usage, airport, outstation, and others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the car rental market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the geographies are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The company profiles are inclusive of the company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of car rental. Some of the major market participants profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Inc., EuropCar and Sixt among others.

Car Rental Market: By geography

North America U.S. Others (Canada and Mexico)

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Car Rental Market: By type of car

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUV\’s

MUV\’s

Car Rental Market: By category

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation

Others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions)

The key insights of the Car Rental market report: