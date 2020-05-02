Coronavirus threat to global Caps and Closures Market – Future Need Assessment 2028
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Caps and Closures market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Caps and Closures market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Caps and Closures market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Caps and Closures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Caps and Closures market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Caps and Closures market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Caps and Closures and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.
Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market
The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Product Type
Product types covered under this research study are:
- Food caps and closures
- Beverages caps and closures
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Food Closures Type
Product types covered under this research study are
- Peel-off foils
- Easy-open can ends
- Metal lug closures
- Plastic screw closures
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Beverage Closures Type
- Plastic screw closures
- Metal crowns
- Metal screw closures
- Corks
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Application
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Non Alcoholic Beverages
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Alcoholic Beverages type
- Beer
- Wine
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Non Alcoholic Beverages type
- Bottled water
- Carbonated soft drinks
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
