The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with TV broadcast service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include A&E Television Networks, LLC, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CANAL+ GROUP, CBS Interactive, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Comcast Corporation, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Heartland Media, LLC, RTL Group, Time Warner, Inc., Tivo Corporation, and Viacom International, Inc.

The television broadcasting markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: GlobalTelevision Broadcasting ServicesMarket

By Delivery Platform

Digital Terrestrial Broadcast

Satellite Broadcast

Cable Television Broadcasting Services

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Over-the-top Television (OTT)

By Broadcaster Type

Public

Commercial

By Revenue Model

Subscription Pay-per View On-demand

Advertisement Digital Interactive Broadcasting



In addition, the report provides analysis of the television broadcasting market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



