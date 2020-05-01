A recent market study on the global Eyewear market reveals that the global Eyewear market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Eyewear market is discussed in the presented study.

The Eyewear market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Eyewear market.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global eyewear market based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global eyewear market include Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Zeiss International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Fielmann AG, HOYA Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A and Zeiss International.

The global eyewear market is segmented as below:

Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type

Spectacles Spectacle Lenses Spectacle Frames

Contact Lenses Soft Contact Lenses Rigid Contact Lenses

Sunglasses Polarized Sunglasses Non-Polarized Sunglasses



Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Distribution

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Global Eyewear Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



