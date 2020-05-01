Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Now Available Agriculture Biotechnology Market Forecast And Growth 2049
Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Agriculture Biotechnology market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Agriculture Biotechnology market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Agriculture Biotechnology market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Agriculture Biotechnology market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agriculture Biotechnology . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Agriculture Biotechnology market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Agriculture Biotechnology market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Agriculture Biotechnology market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Agriculture Biotechnology market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Agriculture Biotechnology market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Agriculture Biotechnology market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Agriculture Biotechnology market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Agriculture Biotechnology market landscape?
Segmentation of the Agriculture Biotechnology Market
The key players covered in this study
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
Vilmorin
Bayer
Biocentury Transgene
Certis
DowDuPont
Eurofins
Evogene
Global Bio-chem Technology
Syngenta
KWS Saat
Marina Biotech
Monsanto
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biochips
Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing
Genome editing tools
Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)
Synthetic biology
Market segment by Application, split into
Transgenic crops market
Synthetic biology-enabled products market
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agriculture Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agriculture Biotechnology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Biotechnology are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Agriculture Biotechnology market
- COVID-19 impact on the Agriculture Biotechnology market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Agriculture Biotechnology market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
