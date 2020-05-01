Anyone working in the field of biological sciences will vouch for the fact that buying the perfect piece of equipment is quite the Herculean task. These are specialized instruments and scales that require the top-quality execution when it comes to the build, the material quality, and precision.

And this is not limited to just the scientific research facilities. Healthcare providers, first-responders to an emergency, clinical trial, and testing facilities all require medical supplies and specialized equipment to make sure they run smoothly even during times of crisis.

So, if you are worried about making the right purchase, here is a list of the top five considerations that you need to be aware of before you start. The first tip we have here is to think of lab equipment purchase as purchasing a fancy car. There are various makes and models available – therefore making a wise choice regarding the perfect balance between quality and the price point is paramount.

So, without further ado, here is what you need to keep in mind.

Identifying the equipment

Well, first and foremost, you need to identify the right type of equipment required for the experiment or the procedure. Once you have figured that out, it is all about searching for the online retailer-supplier or a local/international vendor. Are you looking for a Soxhlet extraction apparatus? Are you specific about any brand or keen on a customizable feature? The key to making the right choice is figuring out your requirements.

The vendor options

When it comes to lab equipment, there are several manufacturers and third-party suppliers. You can purchase directly from the manufacturer or a third-party retailer using the online options as well. There is a distinct advantage of buying directly from the manufacturer or an authorized retailer, as this will allow you discounts, warranty and servicing facilities. When using a third-party vendor, you must use one that offers a huge repository of items so that you can compare between the variations and the models.

A demo is important

This is something most forget about, but the truth is a demonstration regarding the set-up, and the handling of the equipment is hugely vital. Wrong installation or operation will lead to damaging the product and therefore make it a point of asking for the demonstration regarding all the features of the equipment.

About negotiations

Now it is time to make the case about multiple quotes. The more you shop around, the better are your chances of getting competitive pricing which means, you win at the end of the day. Keep in mind that you are under no obligation to pay the printed price and can always negotiate with a dealer about the lowest price point of the item.

Now for servicing

Here is what you need to understand regarding the servicing of scientific equipment. Since these are specialized articles, the servicing charges are usually add-ons. This is especially true about used equipment. However, it is quite vital to purchase since machines do break down and repair work hugely cost-efficient when compared to new purchases. So, do obtain the service contract even if it means you are required to pay extra.

Additionally, you should make a purchase only after you are satisfied with the warranty of the product. Always go for an extended warranty period to get the best deal.