The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Feed Acid Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

market segmentation on the basis of types of feed acids, regions it used in, and livestock. It also details the factors contributing to the growth of this market, those refraining it, and the ones that key market players can consider as potential opportunities in the coming years. The report uses analyzing methods such as SWOT analysis and a Porter's five forces analysis to determine the direction the global feed acid market is likely to take in the near future. In the course of the research, analysts have stated clear understanding of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats and methods of using them for building profitable businesses. The reports on global feed acid market also point out the financial strategies of the key players in the market, and project their possible moves such as mergers and acquisitions, research and development, and key growth strategies for the next few years.

Overview of the Global Feed Acid Market

Feed acids are essentially nutrients that are used by processed meat manufacturers and the poultry industry to improve the shelf life of animal feeds, increase consumption, and add to the nutritional value of the animal feed. Over the past few decades the global feed acid industry has experienced a treble due to growing need for a healthy livestock in times when epidemics such as avian flu, mad cow, and foot and mouth disease are on the rise. The global acid feed market was valued at US$39.7 trillion in 2012 and is expected to grow to US$43.2 trillion by 2018. According to the data collected by analysts, regions such as North America and Europe held 60% of the global acid feed market. The bigger chunk out of this percentage belonged to Europe, followed by North America. However, a futuristic sight predicts Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest and the biggest growing market for feed acid in the forecasted period. This growth will be fueled by need to breed healthy livestock and reduces chances of poor health conditions.

Growth of global acid feed industry has also resulted in development of organic feeds which help in improving and preserving effectiveness of the feed for the animals. The organic feed segment will be the biggest opportunity for the global acid feed market. The regional segmentation of the global feed acid market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key players profiled in this report are BASF SE, Novus International, ADDCON GmbH, Perstorp AB, and Kemin Industries Inc. The report contains a financial outlook of these important players in the global acid market, their plans for mergers and acquisitions, and their key growth strategies to tap into the vast feed acid market for the forecasted period.

