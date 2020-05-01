Analysis of the Global Building Information Modelling Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Building Information Modelling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Building Information Modelling market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Building Information Modelling market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Building Information Modelling market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Building Information Modelling market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Building Information Modelling market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Building Information Modelling market

Segmentation Analysis of the Building Information Modelling Market

The Building Information Modelling market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Building Information Modelling market report evaluates how the Building Information Modelling is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Building Information Modelling market in different regions including:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights the competition matrix of the BIM market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, competitors, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The matrix has been designed to show comparative strength of players active in the BIM market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, distinct representation of market competition in terms of market shares of global and regional/local players has also been included.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provide market share analysis of the BIM market. The key players profiled in this report include Autodesk Inc., AECOM, Dassault Systemes SA, Beck Technology Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., GRAITEC and Nemetschek AG.

Market Segmentation:

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Solution

Software On-premise Cloud

Professional & Consultancy Service

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Water and Waste Water

Bridges, Roads and Highways

Rail, Transit, and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutions and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Healthcare Infrastructures

Dams and Others

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-user

Engineers

Architects

Contractors

Developers

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Country

Australia

New Zealand

India

Questions Related to the Building Information Modelling Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Building Information Modelling market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Building Information Modelling market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

