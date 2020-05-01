A recent market study on the global Furan Resin market reveals that the global Furan Resin market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Furan Resin market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Furan Resin market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DynaChem

Hongye Chemical

Penn A Kem

Nova Molecular technologies

Continetal Industries Group

Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development

SolvChem

NeuChem

SweetLake Chemical

Novasynorganics

International Process Plants

CKE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Furfuryl Alcohol Resin

Furfural Resin

Bran Ketone Resin

Bran one formaldehyde Resin

Segment by Application

Paints & Plastics

Foundry Industry

Automotive

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

