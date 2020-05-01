COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Truck Cranes Market

A recent market research report on the Truck Cranes market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Truck Cranes market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Truck Cranes market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Truck Cranes market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Truck Cranes

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Truck Cranes market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Truck Cranes in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Truck Cranes Market

The presented report dissects the Truck Cranes market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Truck Cranes market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the truck cranes market report provides a dashboard view of all the key players operating in the global landscape of the truck cranes market. Few of the profiled players in the truck cranes market are Liebherr Group, Kato Works Co. Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Tadano Ltd., The Manitowoc Company, Inc., XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Elliott Equipment Company (U.S.), Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH (Germany), Terex Corporation (U.S.) and Manitex International Inc. (U.S.)

Manufacturers in the truck cranes market are leveraging product introduction and strengthening of dealership network in a bid to maintain the market presence. For instance, Liebherr Group’s new mobile cranes were added in the truck cranes fleet of rental service providers including Albert Regel GmbH in April 2018 and Gruas Aguilar in October 2018.

Tadano Ltd. has introduced a new right-hand drive truck cranes models the GT-750ER, GT-600ER and GT-300ER in April 2018 to strengthen market position in Southeast Asia, Africa and other left-hand traffic regions. Manitowoc Company, Inc. launched its new Grove TMS500-2 truck crane with quick set up and versatile taxi capabilities at Crane Days 2018 in June 2018.

Definition

Truck crane is a crane mounted on a truck trailer. The truck crane has two components the lower carrier and the upper lifting component. Truck crane also has a telescopic boom for specific application wherein materials are lifted at a high position. The carrier truck provides mobility to the crane and hence are used to easily transport crane to the job site and for loading and unloading of different loads.

About the Report

Fact.MR has published a new study on the truck crane market and published a report titled, “Truck Cranes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The report also delivers the historical analysis of the truck cranes market for the period from 2013 to 2017. A thorough assessment of the current trends, market drivers and future opportunities prevailing in the truck cranes market is considered while deriving the most credible market forecast for the period of 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The truck cranes market report provides market segmentation wherein the track cranes market is categorized based on end-use application, lifting capacity and region. The market structure with these details covers all the vital aspects of the heavy-duty equipment industry.

Based on end-use application, demand for truck cranes remains steady from the end use applications including commercial, construction site, industrial applications, forestry, shipyard and others.

In terms of lifting capacity, the truck cranes market is segmented into truck cranes with less than 150 tonnes, 150-300 tonne and greater than 300 tonnes. The truck cranes market structure also includes regional analysis wherein the truck cranes market is studied for North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. The regional analysis covers the supply-demand equation of truck crane in these regions and a thorough country-wise analysis.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the truck cranes market report also covers other vital market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the truck cranes market. The report also answers some of the bemusing questions of the industry professionals that are interested in the truck cranes market.

Among different lifting capacities, which type will be highly sought after in the truck cranes market?

Which will be the impact of evolving emission standards in the heavy-duty equipment on the development of truck cranes market?

Considering the divergent growth of the construction industry, which country is expected to expand rapidly in the truck cranes market?

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the market study is thoroughly discussed in this section. This section of the truck cranes market report provides the users with in-depth research approaches taken to study the truck cranes market. Primary and secondary research undertaken in the study with the list of credible sources studied in the report is also included in this section of the truck cranes market report.

Important doubts related to the Truck Cranes market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Truck Cranes market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Truck Cranes market in 2020?

