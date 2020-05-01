COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market

A recent market research report on the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market

The presented report dissects the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market analyzed in the report include:

ROVs Market: North America Remains at the Forefront

Led by the U.S., North America will continues to spearhead the recreational off-highway vehicles market, with an estimated value share of over 50% by 2028-end. Legislations are currently being set up in North America, proposing alternations to current laws related to ROVs. These changes will potentially result in a battle between the environmentalists who focus on protecting valuable natural resources and off-road enthusiasts who seek access public lands. Changes in ROVs’ legislations will further impact growth of the market in North America.

Furthering its commitment toward improving safety of ROVs and reducing the number of serious injuries and mortalities across the nation, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has rolled out an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR) for addressing safety hazards pertaining to ROVs. Inadequate lateral stability & occupant protection during a rollover crash, coupled with undesirable steering attributes of ROVs are engulfed in primary evaluations of CPSC. The ANPR of CPSC is expected to significantly influence future development and manufacturing of recreational off-highway vehicles in North America.

